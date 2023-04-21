News you can trust since 1877
Cosham watch trader shares bittersweet business journey after two years running luxury Rolex showroom

A watch trader who started his first jewellery business eight years ago has shared the bittersweet moment he opened his own Rolex showroom - on the day his mother died.

By Joe Buncle
Published 21st Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Lewis Hoile, who runs LH Watch Trade at Lakeside Northarbour in Cosham, said his mother played a key role in establishing his luxury watch trading business. He opened his first showroom - where people can come to browse a selection of second-hand Rolex, AP, Omega, Cartier and RM watches by appointment – in February 2021. Tragically, Lewis found out that his mother had been killed in a car accident on the day he was given the keys to the showroom. His passion for the industry began after seeing ‘cash for gold’ adverts on television and decided to launch his own business 14 years ago.

The 34-year-old entrepeneur explained that his passion stems from his love of the Rolex brand, and the growing popularity of luxury watches as an investment – which he said has mimicked the housing market.

Lewis Hoile, 34, from Portsmouth, the owner of LH Watch Trade at 1000 Lakeside, pictured with his wife Sharna who is also a co-director. Picture: Sarah Standing
Lewis Hoile, 34, from Portsmouth, the owner of LH Watch Trade at 1000 Lakeside, pictured with his wife Sharna who is also a co-director. Picture: Sarah Standing
Lewis said: ‘I had a shop in Gosport that opened in 2015 that opened doing cash for gold and I was selling jewellery in there as well. In 2016, that closed down because rent got high and gold sort of dried up. In the end, my passion has gone towards watches.

‘When I had the shop in Gosport, my mum came in every Wednesday for to teach me the book work, stocktaking, and helped me decorate it all. Then, the day I got my keys for Lakeside, two and a half years ago, she died. I got a phone call from my dad’s number and I was excited to tell him I’d got the keys - but a policeman was on the phone to say my mum had passed.

Lewis has put a large photo of his mother in the showroom and said it feels as though she is watching over him. He added that the watch trade has mimicked the housing market over the past few years and that he is passionate about Rolex as a brand as well as the industry as a whole.

Lewis Hoile Picture: Sarah Standing
Lewis Hoile Picture: Sarah Standing

He added: ‘In the time I’ve been into them, they’ve evolved more into actually being a solid investment.’

Lewis runs the business with his wife Sharna who is co-director.

One of the watches sold by Lewis Hoile Picture: Sarah Standing
One of the watches sold by Lewis Hoile Picture: Sarah Standing
Lewis Hoile (34) from Portsmouth, owner of LH Watch Trade at 1000 Lakeside, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing
Lewis Hoile (34) from Portsmouth, owner of LH Watch Trade at 1000 Lakeside, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing
