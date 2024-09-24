Colleagues get on their bikes for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two colleagues at property consultancy Vail Williams have cycled 330 miles - including through Portsmouth - in two days to raise more than £6,000 for six regional charities.

Ben Duly and Matt King took on the challenge of riding between nine of the firm’s regional offices in what they called the ‘Tour de VW’.

Beginning in Bournemouth, Team VW called in at Southampton, Portsmouth, Crawley, London, Woking, Reading and Oxford before finishing in Birmingham.

Ben, associate in the South Coast region, and Matt, business rates reference in the Gatwick region, were joined on the road by colleagues from each of the offices for either whole legs or short distances.

IN THE SADDLE: Matt King, left, and Ben Duly of property consultancy Vail Williams

The money raised is being split between charities in each of Vail Williams’ regions, supporting the likes of seriously ill children and their families, women who have experienced abuse and volunteer-led projects delivering positive change.

Ben and Matt said: 'Participating in this challenge was both exciting and humbling, with the stretch from Reading to Oxford the toughest – both physically and mentally. It wasn't just about cycling the distance, there were so many logistics to manage along the way.

'We covered 330 miles in 22 hours, with 15 colleagues joining us along the way. What kept us going throughout, were thoughts of the charities and people that we would be helping, as well as the support of our colleagues at each of the offices on route.

'We are so proud of what we have achieved, and whilst the total is still being confirmed, we're delighted that all the hard work has paid off, with more than £6,000 raised in total so far.'

l There is still time to donate: https://www.givewheel.com/fundraising/3770/tour-de-vw/