Commercial Road could welcome new eatery Yookee's Noodles following application to transform former JD Sports
JD Sports at 222-224 Commercial Road has been empty since the brand moved to a larger shop in 2018. Now, planning applications have been submitted to Portsmouth City Council to bring “Yookee’s Noodles” to the city - with developers seeking to change the use of the property from retail to a “hot food restaurant and takeaway” as well as revamping the shopfront with illuminated signage. According to the planning documents, the new eatery will offer “noodles, dim sum and more.”
The area welcomed high street chain Oodles last month, with a new restaurant welcoming customers at 248C Commercial Road.
You can view the Yookees planning applications on the Portsmouth City Council website here.
