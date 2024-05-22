Commercial Road could welcome a brand new eatery developers seek planning permission to transform a dissused sports shop.

JD Sports at 222-224 Commercial Road has been empty since the brand moved to a larger shop in 2018. Now, planning applications have been submitted to Portsmouth City Council to bring “Yookee’s Noodles” to the city - with developers seeking to change the use of the property from retail to a “hot food restaurant and takeaway” as well as revamping the shopfront with illuminated signage. According to the planning documents, the new eatery will offer “noodles, dim sum and more.”