High street chain Oodles opened its latest store at 248C Commercial Road, Portsmouth at midday at 12 PM on Thursday, April 4. Customers queued outside the venue and were handed discount vouchers by stilt-walkers as excitement built.

The franchise chain now boasts over 40 sites across the UK with and is quickly becoming a fast-growing fusion food franchise, with over 10 in the Greater London area alone. The Portsmouth store includes 20 seats for in-store dining and takeaway, collection and delivery options. The eatery specialises in dishes such as Crispy Chicken, Schezuan Beef, Stir Frys as well as vegetarian and paneer dishes.

The store has created approximately 15 jobs for locals in the Portsmouth area, ranging from chefs, kitchen preparation staff and store assistants. All food sold at the venue is halal, with vegetarian options also available.

Here are 8 pictures from the opening event:

1 . Oodles in Commercial Road Stilt walkers handed out 50 per cent off vouchers for the opening day of Oodles in Commercial Road.Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

2 . Oodles in Commercial Road The long queue for the opening of Oodles in Commercial Road. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

3 . Oodles in Commercial Road Mrs Futcher (68) and Mrs Glover (48) were at the front of the long queue for the opening of Oodles in Commercial Road. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

4 . Oodles in Commercial Road The fast-moving serving area at Oodles in Commercial Road. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales