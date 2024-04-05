High street chain Oodles opened its latest store at 248C Commercial Road, Portsmouth at midday at 12 PM on Thursday, April 4. Customers queued outside the venue and were handed discount vouchers by stilt-walkers as excitement built.
The franchise chain now boasts over 40 sites across the UK with and is quickly becoming a fast-growing fusion food franchise, with over 10 in the Greater London area alone. The Portsmouth store includes 20 seats for in-store dining and takeaway, collection and delivery options. The eatery specialises in dishes such as Crispy Chicken, Schezuan Beef, Stir Frys as well as vegetarian and paneer dishes.
The store has created approximately 15 jobs for locals in the Portsmouth area, ranging from chefs, kitchen preparation staff and store assistants. All food sold at the venue is halal, with vegetarian options also available.
Here are 8 pictures from the opening event:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.