As previously reported, Portsmouth City Council is planning to improve a stretch Commercial Road by installing features like new seating, more planting, play equipment for children, new cycle stands, and a pavement graphic by local artist Angela Chick.

With funding from the government's Future High Street Fund, the authority plans to revitalise the road’s northern end – between Craswell Street and Lake Road - in a bid to make ‘a more vibrant, welcoming and greener city centre’.

Work is now underway and visitors will notice a large section of the pedestrian precinct has been fenced off, with signs apologising for any inconvenience caused by the works.

The project forms part of wider regeneration plans for the city centre, but Commercial Road was chosen as a point of focus following feedback from residents, retailers, market traders and community groups, the council has said.

The project kicked off on Monday, January 8 and should be complete by the end of March. During this time, there will be some restricted access to the area, although shops will remain open. Changes will include new seating, more planting, play equipment for children, new cycle stands, and a pavement graphic by local artist, Angela Chick, following a local competition in collaboration with the council safer streets programme.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council with responsibility for culture, leisure, and economic development, said: "This is an important first step forward in making improvements to our city centre and a great way to start 2024. Our successful bid for Future High Streets funding means we can begin to create a more vibrant, welcoming and greener city centre for all to enjoy."

According to the council, the planned arrangements for this space aim to promote physical activity and recreation in the upper section of Commercial Road. Existing trees will be retained, and new beds will be planted underneath, whilst the trees removed earlier this year due to disease will also be replaced. The project has scheduled continuous maintenance of the new equipment following completion, and PCC will also be installing several CCTV cameras.

You can find more information about the project at www.portsmouthcitycentre.co.uk/central/future-high-streets/.

Here are seven pictures showing the current state of Commercial Road while contruction is underway.

1 . Commercial Road construction works Left is the current state of Commercial Road. Right is concept art of what the area could look like when the project is complete. Photo: The News /Portsmouth City Council Photo Sales

2 . Commercial Road improvement scheme Construction is underway in Portsmouth's Commercial Road as part of a council initiative to bring more people to the city centre. Photo: The News Photo Sales

