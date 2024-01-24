Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Asda is scheduled to open the doors of its new convenience store in Highland Road, Fareham, today. This is part of plans to add a total of 20 other small outlets to the company's portfolio. Andy Perry, Asda’s vice president of convenience, said work is underway to convert many of the new locations acquired from the Co-op and EG Group - which will be turned into Asda Express.

"After pausing our convenience rollout during the festive period, the programme is now in full swing once more," he added. "We have exciting plans to accelerate the programme over the next couple of months with the aim of converting all 470 stores acquired from the Co-op and EG Group to Asda Express before the end of Q1. We are looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming customers in new locations right across the UK.”

An Asda Express is due to open in Fareham today, among several others across the UK.

Since the company was bought billionaire brothers Mohsin Issa CBE and Zuber Issa CBE and TDR Capital Ltd in 2021, the company has been looking to branch out by opening smaller shops. Its new Asda Express brand will become a new fixture on many high streets, with 21 new stores opening by the end of the month after 17 were previously opened.

Up to 3,000 branded and own-label products will be stocked on the shelves, from a range of everyday essentials to whole foods.

Full list of Asda Express stores due to open

Holmes Chapel - Middlewich Road - 19th January 2024

Derby - Duffield Road - 19th January 2024

Sandford - Sandford Road - 19th January 2024

Sandy - Bedford Road - 19th January 2024

Hornchurch - North Street - 19th January 2024

Heywood - Middleton Road - 24th January 2024

Evesham - Twyford Services - 24th January 2024

Fareham - Highland Road - 24th January 2024

Crouch End - Tottenham Lane - 24th January 2024

Crawley - Balcombe Road - 25th January 2024

Corsham - Pickwick Road - 25th January 2024

Dagenham - Beacontree Avenue - 26th January 2024

Rhuddlan - Rhyl Road - 26th January 2024

Horsham - Worthing Road - 26th January 2024

Denham – Uxbridge - 29th January 2024

Stoke-on-Trent – Holditch, Talke Road - 29th January 2024

Clydebank – Western Highway Station - 30th January 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Park Hall, Dividy Road - 30th January 2024

Haslemere (Surrey) - Hindhead Road - 31st January 2024

Poole - Sandbanks Road - 31st January 2024