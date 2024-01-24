Asda: New convenience store opening in Fareham as UK expansion plans "in full swing" - when and full list
A supermarket giant is opening a new store in Fareham as part of an expansion drive.
Asda is scheduled to open the doors of its new convenience store in Highland Road, Fareham, today. This is part of plans to add a total of 20 other small outlets to the company's portfolio. Andy Perry, Asda’s vice president of convenience, said work is underway to convert many of the new locations acquired from the Co-op and EG Group - which will be turned into Asda Express.
"After pausing our convenience rollout during the festive period, the programme is now in full swing once more," he added. "We have exciting plans to accelerate the programme over the next couple of months with the aim of converting all 470 stores acquired from the Co-op and EG Group to Asda Express before the end of Q1. We are looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming customers in new locations right across the UK.”
Since the company was bought billionaire brothers Mohsin Issa CBE and Zuber Issa CBE and TDR Capital Ltd in 2021, the company has been looking to branch out by opening smaller shops. Its new Asda Express brand will become a new fixture on many high streets, with 21 new stores opening by the end of the month after 17 were previously opened.
Up to 3,000 branded and own-label products will be stocked on the shelves, from a range of everyday essentials to whole foods.
Full list of Asda Express stores due to open
Holmes Chapel - Middlewich Road - 19th January 2024
Derby - Duffield Road - 19th January 2024
Sandford - Sandford Road - 19th January 2024
Sandy - Bedford Road - 19th January 2024
Hornchurch - North Street - 19th January 2024
Heywood - Middleton Road - 24th January 2024
Evesham - Twyford Services - 24th January 2024
Fareham - Highland Road - 24th January 2024
Crouch End - Tottenham Lane - 24th January 2024
Crawley - Balcombe Road - 25th January 2024
Corsham - Pickwick Road - 25th January 2024
Dagenham - Beacontree Avenue - 26th January 2024
Rhuddlan - Rhyl Road - 26th January 2024
Horsham - Worthing Road - 26th January 2024
Denham – Uxbridge - 29th January 2024
Stoke-on-Trent – Holditch, Talke Road - 29th January 2024
Clydebank – Western Highway Station - 30th January 2024
Stoke-on-Trent - Park Hall, Dividy Road - 30th January 2024
Haslemere (Surrey) - Hindhead Road - 31st January 2024
Poole - Sandbanks Road - 31st January 2024
Leicester - Lutterworth Road - 31st January 2024