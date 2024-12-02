Concerns have been expressed over plans by a pizza takeaway to extend its opening hours until 3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The new management of Papa John at 2 Park Parade in Leigh Park has applied to renew the lapsed premises licences with extended opening times into “antisocial hours”, a council officer told Havant borough councillors.

Applicant Hamble Foods Ltd wants to change the closing hours on Sunday to Thursday from 11pm to 1am and extend Friday and Saturday from 11pm to 3am. The opening hours are currently Sunday to Friday 11am to 11pm and Saturday 11am to midnight.

Before making a decision, Havant Borough Council’s licensing sub-committee heard objections from the health pollution officer Mark Moss.

He said Papa Johns is surrounded by around 13 flats that might be affected by noise and he was concerned about noise from customers and an extractor fan during antisocial hours. He said when groups of people go to order their food, a couple might go inside while others wait outside and create a disturbance by shouting.

To counter this, he suggested the doors be closed to the public at the current closing hours of 11pm and midnight with only delivery drivers being allowed to the takeaway after this.

The licensee was not present at the hearing and a decision will be made by December 10.