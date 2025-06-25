Conference founder awarded for ‘outstanding contribution’ to regional property sector

The founder of the south coast’s biggest property conference has been honoured at the South Coast Property Awards for her outstanding contribution to the region’s booming property and construction industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy Richmond, founder of South Coast CPS, was awarded the Mark Vincent ‘Outstanding Contribution’ award, acknowledging her hard work and commitment to driving investment across the south coast through a vibrant schedule of much-loved events.

The award honours Amiri Construction’s Mark Vincent – an avid supporter of Lucy’s events - who sadly passed away in November 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy’s most successful and fast-growing event is her annual conference set to take place this year on Thursday 13th November – South Coast CPS’s flagship event rivalling some of the UK’s biggest property events.

Lucy Richmond, founder of South Coast CPS, was awarded the Mark Vincent ‘Outstanding Contribution’ award, acknowledging her hard work and commitment to driving investment across the south coast through a vibrant schedule of much-loved events.

Built to be ‘the ultimate hub for development, investment and innovation’, the conference brings together real estate investors, developers, local authorities and business leaders across the property sector at St. Mary’s Stadium in the heart of Southampton.

Lucy said: “This is such an achievement. Thank you to everyone who has nominated me - it's such a surprise and I never thought anyone would see that I was worthy of such an award.

“Mark was an inspiration to a lot of the events I put on especially the South Coast CPS regatta and our annual conference. I'm really sorry he can't be here to see how much I've achieved in a short time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presenting the award was Amiri Construction's Jon Daines, who said: "This award recognises an exceptional individual whose unwavering dedication and hard work has made a lasting impression across the property sector, especially here in the south.

"The South Coast Commercial Property Show has played a major role, transforming into a flagship conference that continues to grow year on year. Amiri has been a proud supporter of this event having been a headline sponsor and we've witnessed first-hand its remarkable growth. No doubt Mark would have been so delighted with everything Lucy has achieved from the beginning till now."