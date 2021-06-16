Construction firm Brymor in Denmead unlocks innovation for prestigious Marlborough College

The firm designed, built and fitted out the new Innovation Centre with landscaping on the site of a former teaching block at prestigious Marlborough College in Wiltshire, the country’s largest co-educational full boarding school.

With more than 1,000 sq m of teaching and exhibition space, the state-of-the-art complex aims to inspire the next generation and place the school in the vanguard of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education nationwide.

The £3.5m two-storey multi-use centre features glazed facades, purpose-built laboratories, teaching rooms, breakout spaces, offices and workshops.

It is sustainably designed to be thermally efficient, have reduced water consumption and draw on solar power from photovoltaic panels.

Brymor, one of the UK’s largest independent construction companies, began work in December 2019 before work was completed on time and on budget in the spring of 2021.

Steve Morton, chairman of 150-strong Brymor, said: ‘Science and technology are crucial for the future success of the UK and its economy, so high-quality facilities of the kind at Marlborough College are absolutely vital.

‘It is incredibly rewarding for all at Brymor to play a part in the success of this project with the many benefits it will bring the college, its pupils, partners, industry and the wider community both now and as it meets the challenges of the future.’

As well as teaching, the Innovation Centre will be used as a base for collaborations with partner schools, educational and R&D institutions, social enterprise incubators and industry both locally and globally.

Andrew Hart, bursar at Marlborough College, said: ‘Our world class Innovation Centre reflects the scale of ambition we have for our pupils, staff, local community and broader relationships in these disciplines.

‘We are enormously grateful to Brymor for sharing our vision and passion to place Marlborough at the forefront of science, technology and innovation in education, helping to create the innovators of the future who can improve our world.’

Brymor, which is headquartered at Denmead with an office in Dorset, also refurbished Marlborough College’s Grade-II listed Memorial Hall in 2017 to 2018.

It works in a wide range of sectors, including state and independent education ranging across primary and secondary schools, colleges, universities and SEN facilities.

The £85m turnover company is a collaborative and flexible business with a seamless approach from conception to completion, with the focus on innovative solutions, quality, safety and transparency.

Founded in 1843, Marlborough College is the largest co-educational independent full boarding school in the UK with over 1000 pupils, in 16 boarding houses, aged 13 to 18.