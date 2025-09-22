Construction have been on site in Hill Head for the past few weeks to begin the construction work, with owners by Hall & Woodhouse ploughing ahead with their plans to create a replacement four storey venue with staff accommodation.
It is expected that the replacement venue will open in Autumn 2026.
1. Osborne View
Update on the progress at the former Osborne View pub in Hill Head, on Thursday, September 18, 2025.
Picture: Sarah Standing (180925-9575) | Sarah Standing
