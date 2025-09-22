Construction works well underway for £6.5m rebuild of fire-ravaged Osborne View

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 17:41 BST

Construction works are now well underway for the £6.5m rebuild of the Osborne View which will replace its namesake which was destroyed in a fire.

Construction have been on site in Hill Head for the past few weeks to begin the construction work, with owners by Hall & Woodhouse ploughing ahead with their plans to create a replacement four storey venue with staff accommodation.

The Osborne View was destroyed in a fare caused by a tumble dryer in February 2024, leaving the local community devastated. (See the aftermath in the video embedded in this story)

It is expected that the replacement venue will open in Autumn 2026.

Update on the progress at the former Osborne View pub in Hill Head, on Thursday, September 18, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (180925-9575)

1. Osborne View

Update on the progress at the former Osborne View pub in Hill Head, on Thursday, September 18, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (180925-9575)

Update on the progress at the former Osborne View pub in Hill Head, on Thursday, September 18, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (180925-9554)

2. Osborne View

Update on the progress at the former Osborne View pub in Hill Head, on Thursday, September 18, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (180925-9554)

Update on the progress at the former Osborne View pub in Hill Head, on Thursday, September 18, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (180925-9553)

3. Osborne View

Update on the progress at the former Osborne View pub in Hill Head, on Thursday, September 18, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (180925-9553)

Update on the progress at the former Osborne View pub in Hill Head, on Thursday, September 18, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (180925-9564)

4. Osborne View

Update on the progress at the former Osborne View pub in Hill Head, on Thursday, September 18, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (180925-9564)

