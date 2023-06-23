News you can trust since 1877
10 sweet shops in and around Portsmouth including Gilberts in Southsea and The Old English Sweet Company

For those with a sweet tooth, there are plenty of places in and around Portsmouth to get a sugar fix.
By Joe Buncle
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:07 BST

Many confectionary retailers in the city source their products from enormous wholesaler Hancocks, in Claybank Spur, Hilsea which sells more then 3,000 varieties – but there are also a number of small, traditional vendors in the city.

From Gilbert’s Sweet Shop Eastney – which has been providing customers with their daily fix of wine gums, cola cubes and more since 1909 – to more novel retailers, we’ve put together a list of some of our favourite sweet shops.

NOW READ: See inside Portsmouth's biggest sweet shop which supplies more than 4,000 types of confectionery including Haribo, Reece's and CadburyHere are 10 traditional – and more modern – sweet shops in the Portsmouth area including Cosham, Fareham, Waterlooville and Gunwharf Quays.

Here are 10 sweet shops in the Portsmouth area.

1. Portsmouth Sweet Shops

Here are 10 sweet shops in the Portsmouth area. Photo: -

The Old English Sweet Company is a traditional sweet shop at 1The Precinct, London Road, Waterlooville which sepcialises in old-fashioned English treats. Picture: Sarah Standing

2. The Old English Sweet Company- The Precinct, London Road, Waterlooville

The Old English Sweet Company is a traditional sweet shop at 1The Precinct, London Road, Waterlooville which sepcialises in old-fashioned English treats. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

Mr Sams Olde Sweet Shoppe is a traditional sweet shop at 7d West Street, Havant. Picture: Sarah Standing

3. Mr Sams Olde Sweet Shoppe - West Street, Havant

Mr Sams Olde Sweet Shoppe is a traditional sweet shop at 7d West Street, Havant. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

Gilbert's Sweet Shop is a beloved part of the scenery in Southsea - and has even been recreated in Southsea Model Village. The shop is at 181 Eastney Road, Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing

4. Gilbert's Sweet Shop - Eastney Road, Southsea

Gilbert's Sweet Shop is a beloved part of the scenery in Southsea - and has even been recreated in Southsea Model Village. The shop is at 181 Eastney Road, Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

