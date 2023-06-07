Portsmouth’s biggest sweet shop is gearing up for a busy summer season as sweet-toothed tourists look to enjoy candy floss, lollies and pick and mix on the seafront.

Hancocks cash and carry, in Claybank Road, Copnor, has been supplying local businesses with a wide range of confectionery for 13 years.

The depot is a popular stop for retailers, leisure outlets, theme parks and holiday parks across the south west and a go-to supplier for seafront kiosks and fairgrounds.

Depot manager Darren Bailey said the store stocks more than 4,000 lines of sweets, soft drinks and crisps.

Darren said: ‘Local businesses come in, buy the sweets for their shops, take them away and sell them. The pick and mix is the most popular section, for us as a depot, moreso than the branded chocolate bars. I’ve been doing this for 30 years and my favourite sweet swaps over time but at the moment it’s the watermelon slices – I do like the gummy sweets.

‘The trends have changed over the years. For example, liquorice used to be a massive product- not quite so big any more. Kids’ novelty sweets have made a big rise in popularity and bon bons is another one which has evolved over the years. It used to be the toffee bon bon, it used to be the strawberry bon bon – now it’s the blue raspberry tongue-painting bon bon which is the most popular by a long way.’

Darren estimates that the outlet is frequented by 500 different business in and around Portsmouth. He noted that ‘novelty sweets’ such as PEZ and Brain Lickers have experienced a sharp rise in popularity over the last year or so, in part due to being shared on Tik Tok.

