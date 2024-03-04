While the popular chain pubs tend to share many similarities, reviewers on Google have given each Wetherspoons pub in Portsmouth a rating out of five stars. Visitors have commented on the food, drink, service and atmosphere at branches in the Portsmouth area, including Havant, Fareham and Gosport.
See how you favourite Wetherspoons pub stacks up in this list of 11, ranked from best to worst:
2. The Crown Inn pub in West Street, Fareham
The Crown Inn pub in West Street, Fareham has a Google rating of 4.1 stars based on 1,182 reviews.
3. The Sir Alec Rose - Port Solent
The Sir Alec Rose pub in Port Solent is rated 4.0 stars out of five based on 2,934 reviews.
4. The Lord Palmerston - Palmerston Road, Southsea
The Lord Palmerston is rated 4.0 stars on Google based on 2,532 reviews.