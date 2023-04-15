NOW READ: Easter Bunny visits Naomi House and Jacksplace hospices with spectacular helicopter entrance

Steve said: ‘I’m an active guy who doesn’t want to just sit in front of the telly and I’ve always loved Wetherspoons buildings. It’s a lot to do with keeping me fit. I have to work out the best way to get to these wetherspoons and make a plan so it keeps my mind going. When I get to that Wetherspoons there’s a big grin on my face because I feel quite chuffed that I’ve got there.

Steve Jones who has visited 460 Wetherspoons and plans to go to all of them during his retirement, pictured outside The Parchment Makers Pub in Havant with his Map of the UK that he records his visits on. Picture by Emma Terracciano.

‘The main interest for me is the history of the Wetherspoons. Even the one in Havant, The Parchment Makers. Havant was a place where parchment was made up until 1936 using the water from the springs. There’s history in all of them, which I find really fascinating. I want to do all of the ones in the UK – I want to do it until I can’t anymore.’

Steve has begun documenting his monthly trips, in which he usually ticks of 10 new locations over two nights, on Facebook and was recently interviewed for the Wetherspoon News.

So far, his favourite ‘Spoons’ location is The Opera House in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, which retains its theatre seating and grand chandeliers, and occassionally still hosts shows.

Steve Jones who has visiited 460 Wetherspoons so far and plans to do them all in his retirement enjoys a cup of coffee at his local Wetherspoons The Parchment Makers in Havant. Picture by Emma Terracciano

Steve added that he doesn’t drink alcohol very often and tends to order a breakfast of porridge and toast or a mixed grill in the evening.

He said: ‘I do think that the Wetherspoons staff work really hard. Sometimes, it’s difficult for them because of people with too much alchohol in them, but generally I’ve had great experiences. What makes it for me is you get a warm welcome, you get your food in 10 minutes and it’s tasty. The coffee is good and they’ve got all the ammenities there.