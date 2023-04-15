Havant man who has visited 460 Wetherspoons pubs across the UK plans to see all 852
A retired NHS cook has visited more than half of the UK’s Wetherspoons pubs - and he won’t stop until he has been to all of them.
Steve Jones, 65 from Havant, has been to 460 out of 852 branches of the UK and Ireland restaurant since leaving behind a 46 year NHS career in 2020. He now travels to JD Wetherspoons locations across the country by train and bus, and recently returned from a trip to Manchester where he explored 26.
Steve said: ‘I’m an active guy who doesn’t want to just sit in front of the telly and I’ve always loved Wetherspoons buildings. It’s a lot to do with keeping me fit. I have to work out the best way to get to these wetherspoons and make a plan so it keeps my mind going. When I get to that Wetherspoons there’s a big grin on my face because I feel quite chuffed that I’ve got there.
‘The main interest for me is the history of the Wetherspoons. Even the one in Havant, The Parchment Makers. Havant was a place where parchment was made up until 1936 using the water from the springs. There’s history in all of them, which I find really fascinating. I want to do all of the ones in the UK – I want to do it until I can’t anymore.’
Steve has begun documenting his monthly trips, in which he usually ticks of 10 new locations over two nights, on Facebook and was recently interviewed for the Wetherspoon News.
So far, his favourite ‘Spoons’ location is The Opera House in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, which retains its theatre seating and grand chandeliers, and occassionally still hosts shows.
Steve added that he doesn’t drink alcohol very often and tends to order a breakfast of porridge and toast or a mixed grill in the evening.
He said: ‘I do think that the Wetherspoons staff work really hard. Sometimes, it’s difficult for them because of people with too much alchohol in them, but generally I’ve had great experiences. What makes it for me is you get a warm welcome, you get your food in 10 minutes and it’s tasty. The coffee is good and they’ve got all the ammenities there.