11 Wetherspoons pubs in the Portsmouth area ranked from best to worst according to Google reviews - including in Havant, Gosport and Fareham

JD Wetherspoons operates almost 900 pubs across the UK, including almost 30 in Hampshire, which are known for a budget menu and sometimes inhabiting historic buildings.

By Joe Buncle
Published 10th May 2023, 16:28 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 16:29 BST

While the popular chain pubs tend to share many similarities, reviewers on Google have given each Wetherspoons pub in Portsmouth a rating out of five stars. Visitors have commented on the food, drink, service and atmosphere at branches in the Portsmouth area, inlcuding Havant, Fareham and Gosport.

See how you favourite Wetherspoons pub stacks up in this list of 11, ranked from best to worst.

11 Wetherspoons in the Portsmouth area ranked from best to worst according to Google reviews from customers

1. Wetherspoons pubs

11 Wetherspoons in the Portsmouth area ranked from best to worst according to Google reviews from customers Photo: -

The Crown Inn pub in West Street, Fareham has a Google rating of 4.1 stars based on 1,084 reviews. Picture: Sarah Standing

2. The Crown Inn pub in West Street, Fareham

The Crown Inn pub in West Street, Fareham has a Google rating of 4.1 stars based on 1,084 reviews. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

The Sir Alec Rose pub in Port Solent is rated 4.0 stars out of five based on 2,600 reviews. Picture: Sarah Standing

3. The Sir Alec Rose - Port Solent

The Sir Alec Rose pub in Port Solent is rated 4.0 stars out of five based on 2,600 reviews. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

The Lord Palmerston is rated 4.0 stars on Google based on 2,388 reviews.

4. The Lord Palmerston - Palmerston Road, Southsea

The Lord Palmerston is rated 4.0 stars on Google based on 2,388 reviews. Photo: Allan Hutchings

