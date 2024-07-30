13 of the best places to get an ice cream in and near Portsmouth based on Google reviews

By Kelly Brown
Published 30th May 2023, 17:22 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 11:04 BST
With temperatures soaring this week, families are flocking to the seafront in Portsmouth – and looking for ways to beat the heat.

There is no better way to cool off than with a delicious ice cream, so we’ve put together a list of the best places in and around the Portsmouth area. The following ice cream parlours and dessert shops have been rated based on Google user reviews.

Here are 13 places to get an ice cream in the city and its surrounding towns:

Here are just some of the best places to get yourself an ice-cream this summer

1. Best places to get an ice-cream in and around Portsmouth

Here are just some of the best places to get yourself an ice-cream this summerPhoto: The News

Photo Sales
Luigis Gelato in Albert Road has a rating of 5.0 based on 4 Google reviews

2. Luigis Gelato

Luigis Gelato in Albert Road has a rating of 5.0 based on 4 Google reviewsPhoto: Google

Photo Sales
Ice Cream Emporium, at South Parade Pier in Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.4 based on 138 reviews.

3. Ice Cream Emporium, Southsea

Ice Cream Emporium, at South Parade Pier in Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.4 based on 138 reviews.Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Ice cream parlour Sprinkles Gelato in Commercial Road, Portsmouth has a 4.1 Google rating based on 993 user reviews.

4. Sprinkles Gelato

Ice cream parlour Sprinkles Gelato in Commercial Road, Portsmouth has a 4.1 Google rating based on 993 user reviews.Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthGoogle