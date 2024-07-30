There is no better way to cool off than with a delicious ice cream, so we’ve put together a list of the best places in and around the Portsmouth area. The following ice cream parlours and dessert shops have been rated based on Google user reviews.
Here are 13 places to get an ice cream in the city and its surrounding towns:
2. Luigis Gelato
Luigis Gelato in Albert Road has a rating of 5.0 based on 4 Google reviewsPhoto: Google
3. Ice Cream Emporium, Southsea
Ice Cream Emporium, at South Parade Pier in Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.4 based on 138 reviews.Photo: Google Street View
4. Sprinkles Gelato
Ice cream parlour Sprinkles Gelato in Commercial Road, Portsmouth has a 4.1 Google rating based on 993 user reviews.Photo: Google