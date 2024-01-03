News you can trust since 1877
17 food hygiene results for Portsmouth area restaurants including in Gosport, Havant, Waterlooville and more - released by the Food Standards Agency

Here are the latest results of Food Standards Agency hygiene inspections for restaurants, takeaways, bars and pubs in the Portsmouth area.
By Joe Buncle
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 16:06 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 16:06 GMT

The following eateries results were released in December 2023 and cover eateries in and around the city including in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport, Waterlooville and Hayling Island. Food hygiene ratings are one way that consumers can make informed choices about where to eat.

Here are the results from 17 recent inspections. Read on to find out how you favourite was rated:

Here are the latest results for Food Standards Agency inspections in thye Portsmouth area.

Gandhi Restaurant at 58 Hollow Lane, Hayling Island was given the maximum score - a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating - after assessment on December 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Gandhi Restaurant at 58 Hollow Lane, Hayling Island was given the maximum score - a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating - after assessment on December 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The Lost Room at 7 Pier Street, Lee-On-The-Solent was handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on December 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The Lost Room at 7 Pier Street, Lee-On-The-Solent was handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on December 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Fareham Town Football Club, at Cams Alders Sports Stadium, Palmerston Drive, Fareham scored two-out-of-five - after assessment on November 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Fareham Town Football Club, at Cams Alders Sports Stadium, Palmerston Drive, Fareham scored two-out-of-five - after assessment on November 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

