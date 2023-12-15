News you can trust since 1877
Food in 2024: Here are 26 Hampshire cafes, pubs and restaurants to try in 2024 including El Greco, The Akash and The Tenth Hole

The city and its surrounding areas are home to dozens of talented chefs that serve up delectable dishes in cafes, pubs and restaurants.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th Dec 2023, 11:58 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 12:03 GMT

From the freshly made deep-filled sandwiches at Queenie’s Vintage Tearooms and Bar in Emsworth to the immersive dining experiences at Rapscallions and Ripper and Co Southsea, the city has so many amazing venues to get a unique bite to eat.

If you are looking for venues to mark a special occasion, or simply want somewhere a bit different then look no further because The News has put together 26 places you must try in 2024.

There are so many places in the city and the surrounding areas that offer delicious food.

Queenie's Vintage Tearoom and Bar, located at Platform 2, Emsworth Railway Station, is a hidden gem which offers a range of delicious treats including deep filled, made-to-order sandwiches, bar snacks, dippy eggs and loaded waffles. This unique venue has recently got a licence and now opens late on a Friday evening to offer up a speakeasy to customers. Pictured: Managing director, Queenie Butler-Hoskins Picture: Habibur Rahman

The Briny, in Clarence Esplanade, is a family run restaurant, that serves high quality food including fish dishes and to make things even better customers can look out to a lovely picture of the sea. Picture: Mike Cooter

A well-established eatery, The Akash has been a staple in the city for years and continues to offer traditional Indian dishes. Pictured: Chef Faz Forhad Ahmed with the popular dishes at the Akash. Picture: Habibur Rahman

