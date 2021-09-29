19 places where Aldi want to open new supermarkets in Hampshire

The budget supermarket previously announced that it wants to open shops in 19 towns/ cities across Hampshire in the future.

Aldi says each site should be around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: ‘We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.

‘Shoppers are increasingly looking to get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality. That’s why, more so than ever, we’re keen to explore all opportunities to open new stores across the country.’

Aldi is set to create 2,000 new jobs next year in addition to 7,000 created in the last two years, as part of a £1.3 billion investment drive.

The discount supermarket chain made the investment announcement, which will run for two years, as bosses revealed sales soared 10.2% in the UK and Ireland in 2020 to £12.3 billion.

See the places Aldi wants to open stores in Hampshire in our gallery below.

1. Portsmouth Aldi is looking to open a second store in Portsmouth, with one supermarket in Gamble Road - and there is also one in Southampton Road, which Aldi refers to as the Portchester store. Photo: Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Gosport Aldi is looking to open a second store in Gosport. It currently has a supermarket in Mumby Road. Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Waterlooville Aldi is looking to open its first store in Waterlooville. The closest Aldi is currently in Havant. Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Hayling Island Aldi is looking to open its first supermarket in Hayling Island - specifically South Hayling. The closest Aldi is in Havant. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Photo Sales