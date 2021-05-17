In the latest stage of lockdown easing, hospitality will be able to open for indoor service from May 17.

However not all of our favourite pubs and restaurants will be returning next week.

Unfortunately the pandemic and the lockdowns that have followed have taken a toll on business and some big name stores have closed down in the year since March 2020.

Here are 8 pubs and restaurants that have shut down since the pandemic began in the Portsmouth area, as well as other business that have remained shut – which will you miss the most?

1. Pizza Express In September it was announced that the Pizza Express restaurants in Port Solent and Whiteley would be shutting for good.

2. Coast to Coast This restaurant in Gunwharf Quays announced that it would be remaining shut permanently in June after closing at the start of lockdown.

3. YO! Sushi It was announced in August that the YO! Sushi restaurant in Whiteley Shopping Centre was among 19 sites that was being axed by its parent company.

4. Kungfu Buffet The popular Chinese buffet in West Street, Fareham, went into liquidation in July according to records on Companies House.