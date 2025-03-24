This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

23andMe has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US, seeking a buyer after losses

The company faces safety concerns following past data breaches and legal investigations

CEO Anne Wojcicki has also stepped down, with plans to bid for the company independently

UK users may experience service disruptions and price changes amid the restructuring

A DNA testing firm used by millions around the world to trace their ancestry has filed for bankruptcy protection as it seeks a buyer, following significant financial losses and the fallout from a data breach.

Founded in 2006 and based in California, 23andMe provides customers with personalised genetic reports on health and ancestry using at-home saliva collection kits.

According to its website, the company has sold over 12 million DNA testing kits and operates in markets including the US, UK, Canada, and Europe.

23andMe has begun voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the US, allowing it to restructure its debts and assets while continuing operations in pursuit of a fresh start. As part of the process, the company is putting itself up for sale.

A saliva collection kit for DNA testing (Photo: ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The company also announced that its CEO and co-founder, Anne Wojcicki, has stepped down with immediate effect, an agreement that was reached mutually between the two parties.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Wojcicki said she was disappointed over the bankruptcy filing, and was stepping down to position herself as an independent bidder for the company.

For 23andMe’s UK users, the future is uncertain. The ongoing restructuring and sale process could potentially lead to service disruptions, such as delays in receiving genetic reports or issues with customer support.

Since the company has said lower testing kit sales and a decline in average selling prices were partly behind a drop in revenues, it could also raise prices or scale back its offerings in an effort to cut costs.

Is 23andMe safe to use?

Chairman Mark Jensen has said a court-supervised sale process is “the best path forward to maximise the value of the business.”

He added that the approach would help 23andMe tackle its “operational and financial challenges,” including further cost reductions and resolving legal liabilities.

23andMe came under an investigation by UK and Canadian data protection authorities following a 2023 data breach and concerns that genetic information may have been compromised.

The company also reached a settlement in a US legal case that accused it of failing to safeguard its customers' privacy.

Jensen said: “We are committed to continuing to safeguard customer data and being transparent about the management of user data going forward, and data privacy will be an important consideration in any potential transaction.”

Can I delete my 23andMe data?

As the company navigates a sale or restructuring, customers might face additional risks regarding data privacy, especially if there are shifts in company policies or management that affect how data is stored, shared, or used.

Changes in leadership could also affect the company's ability to address privacy concerns effectively or maintain trust. If you are considering using 23andMe in the current climate, it’s essential to weigh these potential risks.

If you are looking to delete your data from 23andMe, follow these steps:

Log in to your account: Go to the 23andMe website and sign in. Go to the Settings page: Click on your profile icon in the top-right corner and select "Settings." Request account deletion: In the "Account" section, you'll find an option to delete your account. Click on it and follow the instructions. Confirm the request: You’ll be asked to confirm your decision. Once confirmed, your data will be permanently deleted from 23andMe’s system.

Keep in mind that it may take some time to fully remove your data, and there may be some legal or regulatory requirements for retaining certain data.

It's also a good idea to download any reports or information you want to keep before deletion, as this process is irreversible.

