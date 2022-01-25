A planning application has been submitted for work at Cosham Filling Station to build a new concession which its owners said would ‘make more efficient use’ of the site.

‘The proposal will enhance the site’s offer, being complementary to the main petrol filling station and utilising space which was always intended for retail purposes,’ a statement submitted with the proposals says. ‘[It] will provide an upgraded product range in line with expectations of the modern motorist.

‘The proposal is in accordance with policy which recognises that businesses need to be flexible and adaptable, particularly in these uncertain times.’

The BP petrol station in Cosham Picture: Habibur Rahman

The application submitted by Motor Fuel Limited, the owner of the BP petrol station, proposes the construction of an extension to the existing building covering the area approved for extra shop space in 2015 and would be open 24 hours a day seven days a week.

‘The proposed facility will operate in a secondary manner to the petrol filling station,’ the statement adds. ‘It will not result in a separate access but rather will be incorporated into the existing facility.’