26 food hygiene ratings released for the Portsmouth area including in Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Hayling Island
Food hygiene ratings, released by the Food Standards Agency, can be a handy way to choose where to eat in Portsmouth – which has so many places to offer.
By Joe Buncle
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 19:32 GMT
Of Portsmouth's 404 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 281 have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.
We’ve put together a list of all the food hygiene ratings released so far this month, including eateries in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport.
Here are the results of 25 inspections by the Food Standards Agency.
