News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

26 food hygiene ratings released for the Portsmouth area including in Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Hayling Island

Food hygiene ratings, released by the Food Standards Agency, can be a handy way to choose where to eat in Portsmouth – which has so many places to offer.
By Joe Buncle
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 19:32 GMT

Of Portsmouth's 404 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 281 have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.

NOW READ: Portsmouth 'elite' food hygiene: 8 places to eat with three consecutive 5 star ratings

We’ve put together a list of all the food hygiene ratings released so far this month, including eateries in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport.

Here are the results of 25 inspections by the Food Standards Agency.

These are the latest results from Food Standards Agency inspections.

1. Food Hygiene

These are the latest results from Food Standards Agency inspections. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Fox Tavern, 83 North Street, Gosport was given the maximum score - five - after assessment on October 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

2. The Fox, North Cross St, Gosport

The Fox Tavern, 83 North Street, Gosport was given the maximum score - five - after assessment on October 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Yo! To Go! at Tesco Stores Ltd, Havant was rated five on September 21.

3. Yo! To Go! at Tesco - Havant

Yo! To Go! at Tesco Stores Ltd, Havant was rated five on September 21. Photo: Nick Ansell

Photo Sales
The Golden Boat, a takeaway at 9 Strouden Court Precinct, Havant was given the maximum score after assessment on October 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

4. The Golden Boat - Havant

The Golden Boat, a takeaway at 9 Strouden Court Precinct, Havant was given the maximum score after assessment on October 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthFarehamGosportHavantFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencyHayling Island