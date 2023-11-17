News you can trust since 1877
40 food hygiene ratings released for the Portsmouth area including in Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Hayling Island

Food hygiene ratings are one why that consumers can make informed choices about where to eat.
By Joe Buncle
Published 17th Nov 2023, 14:15 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 14:15 GMT

With plenty of places to choose from in the Portsmouth area, we’ve compiled a list of the latest figures released by the Food Standards Agency.

We’ve put together a list of all the food hygiene ratings released so far this month, including eateries in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport.

Here are the results of 40 inspections by the Food Standards Agency.

1. Food hygiene

Kurdistan Restaurant, at 35 - 37 Fratton Road, Portsmouth was given the minimum score - 0 - after assessment on September 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

2. Kurdistan Restaurant - Fratton

Street Souvlaki at 13 North Street Arcade, Havant was rated five on October 24.

3. Untitled design (5).jpg

Galleon Cafe Bar at 100 Fishery Lane, Hayling Island was rated five on October 23.

4. Galleon Cafe Bar - Hayling Island

