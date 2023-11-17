40 food hygiene ratings released for the Portsmouth area including in Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Hayling Island
Food hygiene ratings are one why that consumers can make informed choices about where to eat.
By Joe Buncle
Published 17th Nov 2023, 14:15 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 14:15 GMT
With plenty of places to choose from in the Portsmouth area, we’ve compiled a list of the latest figures released by the Food Standards Agency.
We’ve put together a list of all the food hygiene ratings released so far this month, including eateries in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport.
Here are the results of 40 inspections by the Food Standards Agency.
