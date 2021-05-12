We have searched Indeed.co.uk to find a selection of jobs available right now in Portsmouth with a salary over £40,000.

From a vice principle to divisions operation director – there are a range of interesting ones available.

We have pulled together a list below.

Make sure to click through all the pages.

Visit Indeed’s website here to apply for all of the jobs.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news online - as well as fewer adverts, access to our digital edition and mobile app.

1. £40,000 - DBS COO Clienting Team Manager This is a job with the Ministry of Defence in Gosport. The position is 37 hours per week. The deadline for applying is 11.55pm on May 13. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

2. £40,322 - £49,533 - Digital developer This job is with the University of Portsmouth’s faculty of business and law. It is fixed term until March 31, 2022. The deadline for applying is May 16. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

3. £45,753 - £51,668 - Business manager This job is a fixed term role initially for 6 months with Solent NHS Trust. The business manager with the teams in Southampton, Portsmouth, Isle of Wight and the surrounding areas. The deadline is May 12. Photo: Dominic Lipinski Buy photo

4. £46,000 - Service Operations Manager This job is with Sodexo. The role is at a Total Facilities Management site in Portsmouth. The deadline for applying is May 17. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo