Jobs available in Portsmouth.

9 jobs with a salary of over £40,000 you can apply for in the Portsmouth area

Are you looking for a new job?

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 12th May 2021, 3:54 pm

We have searched Indeed.co.uk to find a selection of jobs available right now in Portsmouth with a salary over £40,000.

From a vice principle to divisions operation director – there are a range of interesting ones available.

1. £40,000 - DBS COO Clienting Team Manager

This is a job with the Ministry of Defence in Gosport. The position is 37 hours per week. The deadline for applying is 11.55pm on May 13.

Photo: Google Maps

2. £40,322 - £49,533 - Digital developer

This job is with the University of Portsmouth’s faculty of business and law. It is fixed term until March 31, 2022. The deadline for applying is May 16.

Photo: Google Maps

3. £45,753 - £51,668 - Business manager

This job is a fixed term role initially for 6 months with Solent NHS Trust. The business manager with the teams in Southampton, Portsmouth, Isle of Wight and the surrounding areas. The deadline is May 12.

Photo: Dominic Lipinski

4. £46,000 - Service Operations Manager

This job is with Sodexo. The role is at a Total Facilities Management site in Portsmouth. The deadline for applying is May 17.

Photo: Google Maps

