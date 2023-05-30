News you can trust since 1877
9 of the best places to get an ice cream in the Portsmouth area based on Google reviews - including in Fareham, Southsea and Waterlooville

With temperatures soaring this May half term, families are flocking to the seafront in Portsmouth – and looking for ways to beat the heat.
By Joe Buncle
Published 30th May 2023, 17:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 17:46 BST

There is no better way to cool off than with a delicious ice cream, so we’ve put together a list of the best places in and around the Portsmouth area. The following ice cream parlours and dessert shops have been rated based on Google user reviews.

NOW READ: New pizza restaurant Pizzilla opens in Gosport as chef turns passion project into reality

Here are 9 places to get an ice cream in the city and its surrounding towns:

Ice Cream Emporium, at South Parade Pier in Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.5 based on 116 reviews.
Ice cream parlour Sprinkles Gelato in Commercial Road, Portsmouth has a 4.1 Google rating based on 941 user reviews.
Utopia deserts, Fareham, has a Google rating of 4.4 with 73 reviews.
Vanilla at Clarence Pier on the Southsea seafront has a Google rating of 4.4 based on 56 reviews.
Scoops Gelato, in Elm Grove, Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.1 with 694 reviews.
Peaches in London Road, Purbrook, has a Google rating of 3.4 with 98 reviews.
Lee Ice Cream and Waffle, in Marine Parade, Lee-on-the-Solent, has a Google rating of 3.9 based on 16 reviews.
Lindt chocolate shop at Gunwharf Quays, which became the first Lindt store in the UK to serve the brand's ‘Crema Gelata’ Ice-cream last year, has a 4.6 Google rating based on 488 reviews.
Gracie-Ann's Tea Room, in Port Solent, has a Google rating of 4.3 based on 397 reviews.
