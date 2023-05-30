9 of the best places to get an ice cream in the Portsmouth area based on Google reviews - including in Fareham, Southsea and Waterlooville
With temperatures soaring this May half term, families are flocking to the seafront in Portsmouth – and looking for ways to beat the heat.
By Joe Buncle
Published 30th May 2023, 17:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 17:46 BST
There is no better way to cool off than with a delicious ice cream, so we’ve put together a list of the best places in and around the Portsmouth area. The following ice cream parlours and dessert shops have been rated based on Google user reviews.
Here are 9 places to get an ice cream in the city and its surrounding towns: