New pizza restaurant Pizzilla opens in Gosport as chef turns passion project into reality
Foodies flocked to the soft launch of Pizzilla on Sunday evening in the glorious sunshine. Paul Cleall, 29, has organised a partnership with Rosario’s and Co in Fareham Road to bring his magnificent creations to the public.
The Portsmouth born and bred chef told The News: ‘Rosarios had a vision of their business making money 24/7. They had a big kitchen in the back that wasn’t being used. They like pizza, I like pizza, so we set up the kitchen in the back in the evenings.
‘We have a nice location in Gosport, so it works.’ The Fratton resident has been working in the restaurant industry for nearly 10 years, with his last role being at Brasserie Blanc in Gunwharf Quays.
His passion for making the pizzas grew during lockdown when he bought himself his own pizza oven. ‘It took off from there,’ he added. ‘I was doing takeaways during lockdown for neighbours, passing them over the wall to friends and family.
‘I used to do it in my spare time, and it was something I loved doing. It was a much more exciting experience for me, and it’s nice to turn a hobby into a career.’
Mr Cleall said he was ‘much more invested’ in being a Pizzaiolo because he was being his own boss. ‘You want it to be more since it’s your own thing,’ he added.
‘Being in a restaurant, I was always doing the same kind of thing, but when you’re in charge of everything and making sure it all runs smoothly, it gives you a thrill.’
Mr Cleall hopes to wow customers with his fusion dough creations - combining a traditional Neapolitan dough base with more ‘exciting’ and ‘unusual’ toppings. He added: ‘One of our pepperoni pizzas has a hot honey on top. The heat from the honey and the saltiness from the pepperoni works really well together.
‘We’re just trying to be more imaginative than your classic margarita.’ Visitors were served crisp pints at the Powder Monkey beer truck while the chef made one of every pizza on the menu.
The process of getting the coffee shop and kitchen in place has been going on since November last year. Mr Cleall described the unit as an ‘empty shell’, with everything from the floors to the walls having to be renovated.
He ordered a specially designed pizza oven from Naples, which the chef said is approved by The True Neapolitan Pizza Association. It cost Pizzilla £8,000, with the whole Rosario’s and Pizzilla project costing roughly £100,000.
Mr Cleall said he is confident that his passion project will succeed, having quit his Brasserie Blanc job two days before the opening. ‘Fingers crossed,’ he added.
‘I’ve got all the hopes in the world because otherwise, I wouldn’t be doing it. The big plan is if this one goes well, I’d open it in Portsmouth. That’s my next target.’