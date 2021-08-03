The former Granda jewellers in Osborne Road, Southsea, which is set to become a Notios Greek bar and restaurant Picture: Google

Hakem Arebbetou has applied for a licence for Notios ahead of the opening of its new Osborne Road outlet in the former Granda Jewellers unit.

But objections to the application over concerns it could create noise issues for the residents of the above flats and wider issues of disorder have meant a decision will now be made by a Portsmouth City Council licensing sub-committee.

Submitted in May, the application proposes an alcohol licence from 11am to 10.15pm Monday to Thursday, 11am to 10.45pm Friday to Saturday and midday to 10.15pm on Sundays.

In his application, business owner Mr Arebbetou said external lights and a new CCTV system would be installed to deter any potential issues of anti-social behaviour and that all staff would be trained.

Despite this, concerns have been raised that opening a bar from a building which only has permission for a more traditional restaurant could lead to issues for people living nearby.

David Kitchen, who rents out the flat above the proposed bar, said the business would lead to increased issues of noise and disorder compared to the originally approved use of the building as a cafe or restaurant.

‘The entrance to the residential part of the building is adjacent to the [bar's] entrance and that will mean that residents will have to pass through drunk customers standing outside and smoking," he said.

‘Having a drinking establishment operating just below [my tenants] will have a serious impact on their lives.’

He added that the use of the ground floor unit as a bar rather than a restaurant will create more noise issues and the risk of ‘drunken fights, crime and disorder’.

Yangchhen and Tenzin Yeshi, who own a nearby building, said there were ‘too many’ bars already in the area and that the proposed opening hours would be ‘a nuisance’ for people living in the upper floor flats.

Concerns were also raised that the building did not have planning permission for use as a bar but were told that that was an issue that would be considered outside of the licensing process.

The licensing sub-committee will consider the application on Thursday.