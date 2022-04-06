Alver Valley Garden Centre in Gosport will finally throw its doors open to customers on Monday, April 11 at 9am.

A proposed opening date was unveiled in February after plans were put forward to Gosport Borough Council 10 years ago.

The site will house a large coffee shop, a children’s play area, an ice cream bar and a meeting room bookable for community meetings, parties and events.

The front of Alver Valley Garden Centre.

Toilets will also be on the premises.

A number of retailers will also be on site including Pavers Shoes, which will join the existing Port Solent store, ladies fashion brand, Klass, and spa specialist Happy Hot Tubs.

Klass will be offering 20 per cent off everything in its store on the first week of opening.

Built just off Barrington Close, near Little Woodham Living History Village, local councillors have high hopes that Alver Valley Garden Centre will put Gosport back on the map, bringing ‘much-needed income’ to the local authority.

Speaking in February, Mayor of Gosport, Mark Hook, said: ‘It will be one of the best garden centres in the region with a great retail offer from the cafe, through to franchised operations and of course flora and fauna.

‘New facilities helps the local economy, reduces travel times and and gives our residents better choice without having to leave Gosport.

‘I think this has been an excellent project and good use of the site.’

The centre is part of the Your Local Garden Centre Group, which also runs Stansted Park Garden Centre near Havant.

Your Local Garden Centre Group is a privately-owned family business controlled by Paul Richards.

Speaking about the Gosport centre, he said: ‘We have large open retail spaces both inside and out and the main product ranges we sell are helping homeowners enjoy their outside living spaces and build a sense of wellbeing. That will be important for people in the future.

‘With free parking and a safe level site Alver Valley Garden Centre is the perfect destination for all the family. We look forward to welcoming customers and becoming an integral part of Gosport and its surrounding communities.’

Kim Willis, financial controller, said: ‘I’m very excited, I must admit. It looks exceptionally wonderful from the pictures I’ve seen.