Modelled on a character from the popular video game, the plush is described as a red figure wearing a backpack with a squeaker.

It comes in a flexible plastic bag used for packaging and it is here that there is a ‘high risk’ of suffocation.

This is the toy that has been recalled. Picture: Trading Standards Agency

The product recall states: ‘The plastic bag used for packaging has an area greater than 100mm x 100mm and the bag thickness measured as 0.024 ± 0.002mm is less than the minimum 0.038mm specified.

‘The bag therefore poses a potential suffocation hazard to young infants who may play with the packaging.

‘The product does not meet the requirements of the Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011.’

It has been removed from Amazon, where the product was being sold.

People who have purchased the toy are recommended to ‘stop using this product immediately’.

If you have bought one, you should contact the distributor you purchased from to request redress.