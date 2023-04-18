Speakers including both Portsmouth MPs, the leader of Portsmouth City Council and both the founders of Let’s Stop Aquind and French group Non à Aquind, will all warn of the potential disruption the £1.3bn Aquind scheme would have.

Opponents of the project have warned it would have a detrimental impact in Portsmouth which would be its landing point before running through to Lovedean, and ‘destroy’ protected environmental areas in its path.

Portsmouth residents and members of the community campaign group Let's Stop Aquind, outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London during November's judicial review Picture: Tom Pilgrim/PA Wire

Last year, the government – in the shape of then business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng – rejected Aquind’s application, but a successful High Court challenge by the company saw this overturned after a judicial review and its plans are now being reconsidered.

The deadline for consultation responses had been March 31 but this was extended to April 28 at the request of both Aquind and Hampshire County Council after more information was requested in a letter from energy secretary Grant Shapps.

It is not known how long it will take Mr Shapps to make a decision when the final information is submitted.

The rally will take place at Guildhall Square on Saturday, running from 12pm until 1pm.

