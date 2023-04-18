Aquind: Campaigners stage rally in Guildhall Square to oppose Portsmouth cable plan
Campaigners opposed to plans to lay a new energy interconnector between France and Portsmouth have organised a rally ahead of the deadline for responses to the application at the end of the month.
Speakers including both Portsmouth MPs, the leader of Portsmouth City Council and both the founders of Let’s Stop Aquind and French group Non à Aquind, will all warn of the potential disruption the £1.3bn Aquind scheme would have.
Opponents of the project have warned it would have a detrimental impact in Portsmouth which would be its landing point before running through to Lovedean, and ‘destroy’ protected environmental areas in its path.
Aquind said the cable would help the government meet its net zero carbon emissions target and boost the country’s energy security.
Last year, the government – in the shape of then business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng – rejected Aquind’s application, but a successful High Court challenge by the company saw this overturned after a judicial review and its plans are now being reconsidered.
The deadline for consultation responses had been March 31 but this was extended to April 28 at the request of both Aquind and Hampshire County Council after more information was requested in a letter from energy secretary Grant Shapps.
It is not known how long it will take Mr Shapps to make a decision when the final information is submitted.
The rally will take place at Guildhall Square on Saturday, running from 12pm until 1pm.
To sign Let’s Stop Aquind’s open letter to the government, see stopaquind.com