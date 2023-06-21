The Sky Bar will open to the public tomorrow at 8pm and subsequently will serve drinks every Thursday to Sunday night from 8pm to midnight.

Cocktails on the menu include the Manhattan, Old Fashioned, Whisky Sour and Passion fruit Martini, alongside other high-end beverages like champagne, and fine wines. Booking a reservation for the bar – which promises to be ‘one of the most unique bars in the world – costs £10 per person with some walk-ins available.

The Spinnaker Tower just before the sunrise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a clear day, visitors will get panoramic 23-mile-round view and make out skylines of the South Downs and the Isle of Wight. As part of the promotional campaign for the hotly anticipated attraction, 100 ‘Golden tickets’ were hidden around the city and finders can cash them in for a free cocktail.