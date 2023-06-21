News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub

Bars in Portsmouth: Sky Bar to open inside Spinnaker Tower combining breathtaking views and classic cocktails

Portsmouth will gain a unique new bar this week when customers are invited to enjoy classic cocktails atop the city’s most recognisable landmark.
By Joe Buncle
Published 21st Jun 2023, 15:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 15:38 BST

The Sky Bar will open to the public tomorrow at 8pm and subsequently will serve drinks every Thursday to Sunday night from 8pm to midnight.

NOW READ: Spinnaker Tower partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support announced - but attraction will not be painted green

Cocktails on the menu include the Manhattan, Old Fashioned, Whisky Sour and Passion fruit Martini, alongside other high-end beverages like champagne, and fine wines. Booking a reservation for the bar – which promises to be ‘one of the most unique bars in the world – costs £10 per person with some walk-ins available.

The Spinnaker Tower just before the sunrise.The Spinnaker Tower just before the sunrise.
The Spinnaker Tower just before the sunrise.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On a clear day, visitors will get panoramic 23-mile-round view and make out skylines of the South Downs and the Isle of Wight. As part of the promotional campaign for the hotly anticipated attraction, 100 ‘Golden tickets’ were hidden around the city and finders can cash them in for a free cocktail.

The Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth is opening a Sky Bar this week.The Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth is opening a Sky Bar this week.
The Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth is opening a Sky Bar this week.
Related topics:BarsPortsmouthCocktailsMacmillan Cancer SupportSouth Downs