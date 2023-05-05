The cancer charity is set to become the new presenting partner for the iconic tower, which is owned by the council, which will remain its iconic white colour and will not be renamed or repainted but instead the charity's logo will appear on the bottom section of one of the tower's legs as well as on signage at the front of the building and inside the attraction.

If advertising consent for the charity's logo to appear on the 170m structure is given by the council’s own planning committee on May 31 then the partnership will officially begin in June.

The partnership is intended to raise awareness of the help available to people affected by cancer, particularly the services Macmillan provides to the community in and around Portsmouth and will support Macmillan's fundraising events and activities. The agreement will also generate income for the council, which will be directly invested in services that people and communities in the city rely on.

The tower all lit up in green - though it will not be repainted as part of the partnership

Visitors to the south coast landmark will have the option to directly donate to Macmillan Cancer Support when they buy tickets at the tower. Macmillan will also hold multiple fundraising events at the Spinnaker Tower over the next year, including charity abseils down the structure and a Macmillan coffee morning in the clouds.

Anthony Newman, brand and marketing director for Macmillan Cancer Support said: ‘The Spinnaker Tower is one of the most iconic buildings in the south of England and this is a brilliant opportunity for Macmillan to reach more people affected by cancer. Locally, the Macmillan Information and Support Centre at Queen Alexandra Hospital provides invaluable support to cancer patients and their families and, through the fundraising events and activities that can take place as part of this partnership, we hope to strengthen that support.

‘Sadly, the number of people being diagnosed with cancer is increasing every year and that means Macmillan’s support for people living with cancer is in more demand than ever. At Macmillan, we know how cancer can affect everything. We’re here to help everyone with cancer live life as fully as they can.’

Artist's impression of what the tower will look like

Cllr Steve Pitt, Portsmouth City Council's cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development, said: ‘This is set to be a really exciting partnership for Portsmouth and we're delighted to be working with Macmillan Cancer Support.

‘The partnership with Macmillan marks a change of direction for the council in terms of our Spinnaker Tower partner. It is important to us that we joined forces with an organisation that provides real benefits to the people in our communities, and Macmillan certainly does that.

‘As a major UK landmark, the Spinnaker Tower attracts visitors from all over the world and provides an opportunity for us to forge partnerships like this that generate income which can be invested back into services for the local community.’

Last year over 166,000 people visited the Spinnaker Tower to enjoy awe-inspiring 23 mile views over Portsmouth, the Solent, the South Downs and the Isle of Wight. While at the tower, visitors can venture across the glass Sky Walk 100 metres above sea level, discover the stories behind the views and even have high tea in the clouds.

People who live in Portsmouth can save 25 per cent on standard all-day admission. To claim the residents' discount, book online and bring two proofs of residency on arrival at the Spinnaker Tower - such as a photo ID with address, a valid Portsmouth Leisure Card or a utility bill with a name and address.

