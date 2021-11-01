Beauty salon's pride at making the finals of prestigious national awards

TIME to be ME in Pages Court, Petersfield

Time to be Me in Pages Court, Petersfield joined big industry names in the Spa/Salon Team of the Year category at The 2021 Professional Beauty Awards.

The business made it down to the final seven salons from across the UK in the category, which saw a glamourous awards ceremony take place on Saturday, October 17.

Rudding Park Hotel and Spa in Harrogate was crowned winner but Time to be Me owner Karen Dodds said she was still proud to have made it to the final and that she believes the recognition is down to the ‘amazing’ team.

She said: ‘To be listed within the final few on our first time of entering is a huge achievement in itself and testament to the amazing team that we have at Time to be Me.

‘Part of the reason that we reached the final, I believe, is that we have kept in touch with the staff throughout the lockdown, ensuring they’re busy and engaged with online training and even charity fundraising, as well as making sure they’re all healthy physically and mentally while they’re not working.’

Karen decided to let the team answer questions as part of the awards entry, to help gain a better understanding of how they viewed the salon.

She said: ‘We asked them all what animal the salon represented for them and why. When we received the answers we were moved to tears, as we were so touched by how much the staff valued and truly appreciated the workplace they’re in.

‘The team is at the heart of what we do and without them we wouldn’t be where we are now, so knowing that they hold the salon and its customers in such high regard is so rewarding to us.’

Time to be Me has experienced growth and transformation over the last 12 months, including two new apprentices, the new nail spa, which was built earlier this year and new machines for firming and slimming.

The spa has four pedicure thrones and four nail stations where its five apprentices perform luxury, spa-like treatments such as medical pedicures and specialist professional treatments to help with cracked heels, damaged nails and compromised skin.

The aesthetics clinic and beauty salon offers a large range of treatments, including eyelash extensions, waxing, facials, semi-permanent makeup, aesthetic procedures and more.