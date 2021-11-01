Fareham shops and businesses band together for campaign to promote local quality in run-up to Christmas

The Live Love Local message, supported by Fareham Borough Council, is designed to help the area’s diverse range of unique, independent shops and food and drink businesses bounce back after the challenges of the pandemic and rally against competition from online and out of town shopping.

A new Live Love Local website www.livelovelocalfareham.co.uk and social media campaign have been launched to keep shoppers up to date with what’s on offer on their doorstep, as well as details of events, such as the Fareham Christmas lights switch-on, designed to entice people into their local centres and get them in a festive mood.

From left, Cllr Connie Hockley, Kimmy Sabey of Hearts & Hugs, Titchfield and Fareham Borough Council leader Sean Woodward launching the Live Love Local campaign Picture: Alex Shute

Live Love Local photo frames are circulating local stores so that traders can encourage customers to shop local via their social media channels. Shoppers will also be in with the chance of winning a hamper full of goodies from local traders worth £150 when they share their photos with the hashtag #livelovelocalfareham.

Kimmy Sabey, from Hearts and Hugs in Titchfield, said: ‘It’s been a really challenging time for businesses like ours, but one thing we have learned from Covid is how much people appreciated their local shops and traders as being a vital part of the community.

‘Now the worst is hopefully over, we want to encourage people to keep us in mind when it comes to Christmas shopping. Shopping locally for gifts and finding something special for someone you love is so much more personal than shopping online – and it supports your local economy at the same time. There are so many fantastic independent shops and businesses right on our doorstep, and we want to create a real community feel with our Live Love Local message.’

Cllr Connie Hockley, Kimmy Sabey and Cllr Sean Woodward Picture: Alex Shute

Executive leader of Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Seán Woodward, said: ‘Local businesses that were able to open during the various lockdowns were truly appreciated by the local community, and we are all so grateful

to see the return of so many much-loved businesses once the restrictions were lifted.

‘We are pleased to fund this campaign through the European Regional Development Fund and encourage the community to back our local traders who deserve our gratitude and support, especially in the run-up to Christmas, which is a crucial time for them.

‘We would ask people to embrace the Live Love Local message. A wander into town for a spot of Christmas shopping and a catch-up with friends can bring a huge amount of festive cheer to traders and shoppers alike.’

Kimmy Sabey of Hearts & Hugs, Titchfield Picture: Alex Shute