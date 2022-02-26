Best and Worst McDonalds

Here are the best and worst McDonald's in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville, according to Google

IF you are craving a Big Mac or fries then there are plenty of different McDonald’s restaurants to choose from in our area.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 5:49 pm

But with so many different options it can be hard to decided which one to go to.

Well wonder no more, here are how users reviewed the McDonald’s restaurants across our area – ranked from worst to best according to Google reviews.

While restaurants are closed for dining-in, McDonald’s remains open for delivery during the current lockdown.

1. Portsmouth - Ocean Retail Park

This McDonald's restaurant in the Ocean Retail Park has a 3.6 star rating on Google based on 1,199 reviews.

Photo: Google Maps

2. Havant - Larchwood Avenue

This McDonald's restaurant in Larchwood Avenue in Havant has a 3.6 star rating based on 1,270 reviews on Google

Photo: Google Maps

3. Gosport - Brockhurst Gate

This McDonald's restaurant in the Brockhurst Gate retail park in Gosport has a 3.6 star rating on Google based on 1,379 reviews.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Fareham - Newgate Lane

This McDonald's restaurant in Newgate Lane in Fareham has a 3.6 star rating on Google based on 1,453 reviews.

Photo: Google Maps

McDonald'sPortsmouthGoogleGosport
