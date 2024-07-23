Find the full list in our gallery below. Make sure to click through all the pages.
1. Best cities for 5G
These are the 15 best cities to get a 5G signal on your phone in the UK according to OpenSignal. Photo: Justin TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images | Justin TALLIS / AFP via Getty ImagesPhoto: Justin TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images
2. 15 - Bristol - 121.8Mbps
OpenSignal found that 5G users could get 121.8 megabytes per second download speeds in Bristol. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images | Matt Cardy/Getty ImagesPhoto: Matt Cardy/Getty Images
3. T-14 - London - 124.7Mbps
You may have expected the capital to be higher on this list. OpenSignal found that 5G users could get 124.7 megabytes per second download speeds in London. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images | Leon Neal/Getty ImagesPhoto: Leon Neal/Getty Images
4. T-14 - Newcastle - 124.7Mbps
Tied with London, people in Newcastle can get 124.7 megabytes per second download speeds with 5G, according to OpenSignal. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images | Stu Forster/Getty ImagesPhoto: Stu Forster/Getty Images
