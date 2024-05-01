Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Construction is continuing to finish the new Jennings Bet store in London Road, North End. Workers have been seen putting together the interior of the shop ahead of its launch on May 17.

A poster on the outside of the establishment is advertising for new jobs. People experienced with the gambling industry and retail are being asked to apply by submitting their CV online.

