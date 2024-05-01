New betting shop Jennings Bet opening on busy street in North End, Portsmouth - when
Construction is continuing to finish the new Jennings Bet store in London Road, North End. Workers have been seen putting together the interior of the shop ahead of its launch on May 17.
A poster on the outside of the establishment is advertising for new jobs. People experienced with the gambling industry and retail are being asked to apply by submitting their CV online.
Jennings Bet is the latest in a long line of betting shops in London Road. There are currently four betting establishments on the street, including two Ladbrokes at 68 and 235-237, and two Betfred stores in 81A and 54/56.
