Bingo rave phenomenon set to come to Portsmouth - bingo, music and top prizes on offer

AN ENTERTAINMENT phenonmenen that is sweeping the UK is set to come to Portsmouth this week.

By Kimberley Barber
Monday, 11th October 2021, 1:49 pm
Updated Monday, 11th October 2021, 1:50 pm
The Village Hotel

The Village Hotel in Cosham will host its first Boogie Bingo Party Night this Friday from 7pm.

The night will see revellers treated to a three-course meal before enjoying interactive entertainment with prizes to be won.

Bingo rave nights have been proving popular across the country as various versions of the nights take place.

They are all based on the basic principal of modernising bingo by introducing music, DJs, audience participation and fun prizes.

Laura Squizzato, from the Village Hotel Portsmouth, said they were looking forward to hosting their first event – and she encouraged people to get their tickets.

She said: ‘It is a high energy, modern, interactive bingo party night with live entertainment and fun superstar DJs with fantastic prizes.

‘Tickets include a delicious three-course meal and the bar is open from 7pm until late.

‘So dust off your dancing shoes, and rally your crew together, because party nights are back.’

Tickets cost £30. To book go to village-hotels.co.uk/tribute-and-party-nights/

