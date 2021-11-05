The shopping frenzy happens every year and people are already anticipating when they can stock up with Christmas presents.

Some high street retailers and websites already have deals running before the big day, and soon, customers will be spoilt for choice.

If you’re looking to plan ahead, here is what you need to know.

Black Friday deals will return to the UK soon. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images.

When is Black Friday in the UK?

This year, Black Friday takes place on November 26.

It was originally a one day sale in the USA, after Thanksgiving, but the craze has been in the UK for some time.

Even though the event always has a set date, retailers often try to entice customers with deals before the big day.

Sales also take place throughout Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday, which is November 29 this year.

As sales can last multiple days, people have to be savvy for when certain bargains are on offer.

Where can I find the best deals?

Amazon were the first company to bring Black Friday to the UK and offer deals on a wide range of products.

The online giant haven’t announced specific dates yet, but usually set up lightening deals on November 22.

A specific landing page for Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be found on its website here.

Other online websites such as Very try hard to take customers away from Amazon.

Very is a hotspot for fashion products and appliances, and already have a landing page for its Black Friday deals.

Some businesses have already started their sales this month.

Boots have over 14,000 discounted items on their website, and sales on cosmetics and other products can be found here.

Tech, home appliances and consoles are always popular during Black Friday as prices get slashed.

Currys PC World are expected to start their sales instore and online on November 9, and Argos have already set up a Black Friday page for discounts.

If you’re a fan of lifestyle and home items, John Lewis have also made big discounts in the past, so they are worth keeping an eye on.

To make sure you don’t miss out on products you’re after, wish list them before Black Friday starts so you don’t lose them.

