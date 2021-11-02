Many of these items have allergy inducing ingredients not listed on labels, incorrect use by dates or contain harmful material such as plastic.

Shoppers are being asked to scour their cupboards and return these defective food products.

The supermarkets are giving full refunds to customer without needing a receipt.

Logo of supermarket chain Asda. Picture: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images.

Lindt Lindor salted caramel milk chocolate bars, 38g, are being recalled from Tesco, Waitrose and Ocado.

Some packs contain gluten, which is harmful to those with coeliac disease and similar intolerances.

There is also a packaging error for the chocolate bars, with Lindt hello strawberry cheesecake bars being wrongly included in packs.

If you have any with the batch code L5751 17, and a June 2022 best before date, you should return them as soon as possible.

Marks and Spencer are also recalling products with mislabelled ingredients and dates.

Batches of their own brand sticky barbecue wings and Chinese style wings contain soya not declared on the ingredients list.

Affected items have a best before date of November 3, 2021, and those with a soya allergy are asked not to consume them.

The supermarkets’ own brand of cocktail sausage rolls, in 296g packs of 20, have an incorrect use by date, January 10, 2022.

As the real date is unknown, people are urged to return them as a safety precaution.

Other supermarkets are also asking customers send back unsafe items.

Asda own brand of maple flavoured pork belly slices contain undeclared gluten and soya.

Items which weigh 400g and have a best before date of October 29, 2021, shouldn’t be eaten by those with an aversion to those ingredients.

It isn’t just allergy inducing ingredients people need to watch out for.

Morrisons are warning shoppers about packs of Morrisons Amour classic vanilla ice cream over fears they contain small pieces of plastic.

Products with a best before date of February 2023 are the only ones affected, and like with the other items listed, can be returned without a receipt for a full refund.

