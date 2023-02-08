The discount chain is making a bid to sell food and drink in their new store set to take over the former Argos in the retail park on the A27 Southampton Road in Park Gate.

Planning consent has already been granted by Fareham Borough Council for B&M to open its third store in the borough, after Fareham Shopping Centre and Newgate Lane.

B&M wants to open a home store and garden centre in Park Gate

Currently, a retailer can occupy the site without the need for planning permission as long as the unit does not sell food, drink, footwear, clothing or fashion goods.

These restrictions would prevent B&M from operating from the premises as their business model includes the sale of food, drink and a limited clothing range.

The applicant is seeking to vary planning conditions imposed on the former Carpet Barn and Argos outlets.

At the same time, the applicant has requested to discharge an agreement, dated July 1998, which restricts the sale of goods to those displayed within the Argos catalogue.

In addition to the change of use, B&M has submitted another application for an external garden centre with a 5.2m high enclosure.

The proposed store will have a floorspace, comprising the warehouse and external garden centre, totalling 48,800sq ft. The B&M store in Newgate Lane, Fareham is approximately 39,000sq ft by comparison.

The store is expected to create between 75 and 85 full and part-time jobs.

Planning documents state B&M is a ‘rapidly growing national retailer’ with a ‘significant’ presence across the UK.

They state the stores continued to serve communities as an ‘essential retailer’ throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

It regards the stores as an ‘anchor tenant’ for town centres and retail parks across the country.

It reads: ‘B&M is now regarded as an ‘anchor tenant’ for town centres and retail parks throughout the UK, providing quality goods at discount prices and the proposed occupation of the two units will further enhance the role and function in the settlement and retail hierarchy.’