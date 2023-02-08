Doctor Who, the longest-running science fiction TV series of all time will be celebrated at Portsmouth Comic Con 2023 with an exhibition of replica props and costumes.

In the 60 years since the series hit our screens, it has achieved cult status and been lauded as the most successful science-fiction programme of all time based on broadcast ratings, DVD and book sales and iTunes traffic.

The Daleks arrived in Eastney in 2013 Picture: Malcolm Wells (13955-7563)

A spokeswoman for Portsmouth Guildhall said: ‘Whovians and fans of the Time Lord can expect an extraterrestrial experience at Portsmouth Comic Con as they enter through the Tardis to a time altering universe and display of Daleks, Davros, Monsters and more.

‘Become a member of UNIT and see screen accurate costumes of each of the doctors, their companions and a selection of baddies encountered on their time travels including a sea devil, Cyberman and Torchwood weevil. Don’t blink or the Weeping Angel will get you!’

SEE ALSO: 28 great pictures from Porsmouth Comic Con 2022

The Doctor Who exhibition is one feature of Portsmouth Comic Con – International Festival of Comics, the largest family-friendly Comic Con of its kind which presents comic, film, TV and pop culture entertainment in a full day out for all the family.

Meet the creators behind your favourite comics, delve into the works behind film and explore some of the biggest franchises around through an exciting range of panels, displays,

workshops and exhibitions and explore an incredible selection of merch.

This year’s Comic Con is on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 – having been moved back in the year to avoid a clash with the King’s coronation.

Visitors can join the colourful cosplay parades and enjoy a host of interactive fun including retro and board gaming and a showcase of VR and Creative Futures Technology with the special themes for 2023 announced as Villains (Saturday), the Multiverse (Sunday) and a Jurassic Experience (both days) .