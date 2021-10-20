Boogie Bingo: Latest bingo dance craze comes to Portsmouth and sees high-octane entertainment wow revelers

New event, Boogie Bingo is being held at the Village Hotel, Portsmouth on Friday 15th October 2021 Pictured: Friends dressed up as old age pensioners Picture: Habibur Rahman

Boogie Bingo, run by host Danny Lowry with help from DJ Richard ‘Smithy’ Gates, saw loud music and dance interludes take place around a game of bingo.

More than 100 people attended the first night of their UK tour, which started at the Village Hotel in Portsmouth on Friday night.

Guests were also treated to a three-course meal, and the drink was flowing from the bar.

New event, Boogie Bingo is being held at the Village Hotel, Portsmouth on Friday 15th October 2021 Pictured: People enjoying the Boogie atmosphere Picture: Habibur Rahman

Hen Louise Busher, from Windsor, and her party of 33, was getting into the spirit of things before her marriage to Richard Taylor.

She said: ‘It’s my hen party tonight and we thought it looked like a great thing to do, it’s fab.’

Also partying were friends Lyn Andrews, April Fillingham, Sarah Cornish, Victoria Bath, Jacky Floyd and Gail Laurence, all from Portsmouth.

Friends Lyn Andrews, April Fillingham, Sarah Cornish, Victoria Bath, Jacky Floyd and Gail Laurence dressed up as pensioners Picture: Habibur Rahman

The group had come in fancy dress and were dressed as pensioners complete with Zimmer frames.

Lyn said: ‘We had booked for this event last year but it was cancelled due to Covid so we were really pleased to see it come back again this year.

‘We couldn't wait. We love playing bingo and we love dancing so when we saw it we booked it up together as it’s a great combination.’

The ladies were also in luck on the night as they won a life-size cut out of Peter Andre.

Winners with their prize, a carboard cut-out of Peter Andre Picture: Habibur Rahman

DJ Smithy, originally from Southampton, said he was delighted to be back in action and to see so many people enjoying themselves.

He said: ‘It’s totally great, everyone wants to party and get drunk. Everyone is on the floor and dancing. It is great to see everyone enjoying themselves, that’s what we love to see.’

Laura Squizzato, events manager at the hotel, said the night was teh first of many party nights to come in the run up to Christmas.

Host Danny Lowry with MC Richard 'Smithy' Gates Picture: Habibur Rahman

She said: ‘The hotel is thrilled to be able to host our live events again and it was good to see that our Boogie Bingo was a sell out.

‘We look forward to the Jersey Boys tribute on November 5 and also to kicking off the festive season with our party nights starting on November 26.’

For more go to portsmouthtributes.village-hotels.com/

Boogie Bingo will be at Village Hotel Dudley on October 29, Village Hotel; Solihull on December 9 and Village Hotel Coventry on December 10.