Breakfast near me: Nine of the best places to get breakfast in Portsmouth - according to our readers

There are some mornings when all you crave is a full English breakfast.
By David George
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:57 BST

It’s a hearty way to start the day – and can often keep you full right up until teatime.

We asked readers of The News to name their favourite breakfast spots, and received a wide array of answers.

These are the nine most popular places to grab breakfast in Portsmouth, according to you.

The Cosy Club is a favourite amongst locals on an evening out as it boasts an art deco design throughout. This 'Instagrammable' location in the heart of Portsmouth has a long list of drinks - but also a much-loved breakfast menu.

1. Cosy Club, Gunwharf Quays

The Cosy Club is a favourite amongst locals on an evening out as it boasts an art deco design throughout. This 'Instagrammable' location in the heart of Portsmouth has a long list of drinks - but also a much-loved breakfast menu. Photo: The News

Perhaps best known for its homemade cakes, The Tenth Hole also serves up an excellent breakfast - and you can have a round of golf afterwards!

2. The Tenth Hole, Southsea

Perhaps best known for its homemade cakes, The Tenth Hole also serves up an excellent breakfast - and you can have a round of golf afterwards! Photo: Habibur Rahman

Highbury Cafe in Portsmouth Road, Cosham, is hugely popular among our readers.

3. Highbury Cafe, Cosham

Highbury Cafe in Portsmouth Road, Cosham, is hugely popular among our readers. Photo: Google Maps

Based in Fawcett Road, Baffled is known for serving great coffee, but also great breakfasts.

4. Baffled, Fratton

Based in Fawcett Road, Baffled is known for serving great coffee, but also great breakfasts. Photo: Google Maps

