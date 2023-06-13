There are some mornings when all you crave is a full English breakfast.
It’s a hearty way to start the day – and can often keep you full right up until teatime.
We asked readers of The News to name their favourite breakfast spots, and received a wide array of answers.
These are the nine most popular places to grab breakfast in Portsmouth, according to you.
1. Cosy Club, Gunwharf Quays
The Cosy Club is a favourite amongst locals on an evening out as it boasts an art deco design throughout. This 'Instagrammable' location in the heart of Portsmouth has a long list of drinks - but also a much-loved breakfast menu. Photo: The News
2. The Tenth Hole, Southsea
Perhaps best known for its homemade cakes, The Tenth Hole also serves up an excellent breakfast - and you can have a round of golf afterwards! Photo: Habibur Rahman
3. Highbury Cafe, Cosham
Highbury Cafe in Portsmouth Road, Cosham, is hugely popular among our readers. Photo: Google Maps
4. Baffled, Fratton
Based in Fawcett Road, Baffled is known for serving great coffee, but also great breakfasts. Photo: Google Maps