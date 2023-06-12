Gabriel Gog, the director of CTD Cleaning Limited, was found guilty in his absence for offences under the Environment Act 1995 Act, following a successful investigation by East Hampshire District Council.

The company had been contracted to carry out deliveries to an address in Surrey last August and after making the delivery, two of the company’s employees offered to take household waste from the customer for £100. The waste was then found fly-tipped in West Worldham. EHDC issued the director with a notice to provide the details of the members of staff that were responsible for the incident - but the council says he refused.

Councillor Tony Costigan, EHDC’s Portfolio Holder for environmental enforcement, said: ‘Fly-tipping is a blight on the beautiful East Hampshire countryside, it damages the environment and can be harmful to people and local wildlife.

‘We will investigate and bring prosecutions whenever we can, and I am delighted to see this latest result following the hard work of our investigating officers.

‘Don’t forget, householders also have a legal responsibility to ensure they pass their items on to a licensed waste carrier and to obtain a waste transfer note.

