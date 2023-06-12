News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire company director fined £670 following fly-tipping incident in a county village

A director of a company has been issued with a fine over £600 after his staff members fly-tipped household waste in a Hampshire village.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 12th Jun 2023, 18:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 18:41 BST

Gabriel Gog, the director of CTD Cleaning Limited, was found guilty in his absence for offences under the Environment Act 1995 Act, following a successful investigation by East Hampshire District Council.

The company had been contracted to carry out deliveries to an address in Surrey last August and after making the delivery, two of the company’s employees offered to take household waste from the customer for £100. The waste was then found fly-tipped in West Worldham. EHDC issued the director with a notice to provide the details of the members of staff that were responsible for the incident - but the council says he refused.

SEE ALSO: Parent 'disappointed' with Lidl for incorrect sweet packaging - which could be lethal for customers with allergies

A company has been fined over £600 for fly-tipping.
As a result of not complying with the notice, Gog was fined £300 by Basingstoke Magistrates Court, with £250 costs and £120 victims’ surcharge.

Councillor Tony Costigan, EHDC’s Portfolio Holder for environmental enforcement, said: ‘Fly-tipping is a blight on the beautiful East Hampshire countryside, it damages the environment and can be harmful to people and local wildlife.

‘We will investigate and bring prosecutions whenever we can, and I am delighted to see this latest result following the hard work of our investigating officers.

‘Don’t forget, householders also have a legal responsibility to ensure they pass their items on to a licensed waste carrier and to obtain a waste transfer note.

‘Failure to make proper checks could lead to householders being fined or taken to court if their waste is later found fly-tipped.’

