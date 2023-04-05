Brewhouse and Kitchen, which has venues in both Guildhall Walk and Southsea Terrace, has collected the award for best brewing pub company at the prestigious Publican Awards in London.

Each pub has a microbrewery and resident brewer inside, brewing a range of unique beers specifically for their pub. A third, seasonal line has also been added to venues.

Brewhouse and Kitchen

CEO Kris Gumbrell said: ‘I’m so incredibly proud, after 10 incredible years, 23 amazing brewpubs, the hard work of 480 awesome team members, we were awarded Best Brewing Pub Company at this year’s Publican’s awards.