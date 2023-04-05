Brewhouse and Kitchen in Portsmouth named as best brewing pub company in the UK
A brewing company based in Portsmouth has been officially named as the best brewing pub company in the country.
Brewhouse and Kitchen, which has venues in both Guildhall Walk and Southsea Terrace, has collected the award for best brewing pub company at the prestigious Publican Awards in London.
Each pub has a microbrewery and resident brewer inside, brewing a range of unique beers specifically for their pub. A third, seasonal line has also been added to venues.
CEO Kris Gumbrell said: ‘I’m so incredibly proud, after 10 incredible years, 23 amazing brewpubs, the hard work of 480 awesome team members, we were awarded Best Brewing Pub Company at this year’s Publican’s awards.
‘This is testament to the quality of freshly brewed beers our brewers are producing, and that our guests are demanding, and the passion and knowledge that our team demonstrate, allowing us to stand out as an ‘award-winning’ independent craft beer pub group.’