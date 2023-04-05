Police are appealing for information following an attack on a young man on April 1, where he was punched and kicked to the ground by two males.

The assault took place between 3am and 3.30am, when the 18-year-old was walking along Wych Lane towards Brookers Lane.

He saw two other males on the opposite side of the road by Holbrook Primary School, coming from the direction of Bridgemary School.

Police are investigating an attack and robbery in Gosport.

As the man neared the alleyway between Brookers Lane and Honeysuckle Close, the two men approached him from behind and asked him for his phone before punching and kicking him to the ground. The victim's wallet was stolen before the attackers ran off in the direction of Holbrook Primary School.

Police Constable George Aram said: ‘This was a violent and sustained assault in which the victim was punched and kicked repeatedly to the head and body multiple times causing numerous injuries.

‘If anyone has any information about these men, witnessed the incident or has CCTV footage relevant to our investigation, please call 101 quoting incident number 44230128775.’

The police are calling for anyone who may have seen the attack take place to come forward. The men were both described as white males aged between 15 and 19, of medium build and between 5ft 7in and 5ft 10in tall. They were wearing grey hoodies and dark coloured tracksuit bottoms.