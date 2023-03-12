As part of British Pie Week, the annual awards day was held in Melton Mowbray – and a Portsmouth bakery has taken home one of the 23 trophies, with a Chichester also winning a futher three categories.

Mum and Dad’s Kitchen (Mad K) was crowned for the best sports pie with its chicken and mushroom entry, while Mud Foods and Turner Pies won top gong for best speciality meat and game pie, best vegetarian pie and best free-from pie.

Mad K co-owner Jennifer Carey, apprentice Callum Green, co-owners Jane and Dave Endean. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The judges said that Mad K’s totally gluten free pies are a perfect example of the industry shifting to becoming more accommodating of niche dietary requirements. Not only does the baker’s pastry goes down a treat with coeliacs, it massively impressed the British Pie Awards judges.

Chairman Matthew O’Callaghan said: ‘We are always highly encouraged to see the nation’s love of pies at these annual awards.

‘On Wednesday we had the pleasure of enjoying some spectacular pies and Mad K Ltd has overcome exceptionally stiff competition for best Sports Pie. These awards celebrate the skill of British piemakers across the nation, so I’d like to say a particular congratulations to them for this success.’

Mud Foods took home the awards for best speciality meat and game pie – and picked up a second award for best free-from pie with its Mud Foods' gluten-free chicken, ham and leek pie.