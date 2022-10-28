The Bognor Regis seaside attraction has announced that it will be dishing out millions of pounds to open a new food and drink destination.

Set to open in 2023, the Skyline Eats will offer guests with a shared eating space that will increase the amount of choice as they plan to introduce two new food chains.

Butlins Bognor Regis plans to spend £3m on a new restaurant area which will be open to guests next year.

Nikki Ratcliffe, resort director at Butlin’s Bognor Regis said: ‘We can’t wait to open Skyline Eats and are delighted to be bringing some of the biggest high street brands to our Bognor resort.

‘We’ve listened to our guests who want more options when it comes to eating on resort and Skyline Eats offers exactly that. This new, exciting food and drink destination includes Chopstix and Subway, both new to Butlin’s.’

The new Skyline Eats will cost £3m, and will be open to guests on both family holidays and adult weekends in 2023.

Not only is the holiday destination introducing the two new food chains, but they are also going to be evolving their existing ice cream parlour, Scoop, which will be partnering up with Wafflemeister, to offer handmade Belgian Liege waffles.

Nikki added: ‘It makes sense to open this vibrant and exciting dining space in the Skyline Pavilion, the heartbeat of our resort. Skyline Eats will provide our guests with the great-tasting, quality choice they want.’